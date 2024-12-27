Ruben Amorim ‘completely blanked’ a ‘desolate’ Man Utd star during hapless defeat to Wolves

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeRuben Amorim ‘completely blanked’ a ‘desolate’ Man Utd star during hapless defeat to WolvesR. AmorimManchester UnitedB. FernandesWolverhampton vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueRuben Amorim "completely blanked" a "desolate" Manchester United star during their woeful defeat to Wolves, according to an eyewitness.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd lost 2-0 to WolvesFernandes' red card put them in troubleAmorim furious with the club skipperFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱