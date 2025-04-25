This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Harry Sherlock

'I don't think you could do much worse than Ruben Amorim!' - Ben Foster claims relegated Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy would have done a better job at Manchester United than former Sporting CP boss

Former goalkeeper Ben Foster believes that Ruud van Nistelrooy would have done a better job at Manchester United than Ruben Amorim.

  • Van Nistelrooy oversees Leicester relegation
  • Amorim's United in bottom half of Premier League
  • Foster makes bold claim
