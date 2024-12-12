Roy Keane I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of HereGetty/ITV
Roy Keane in the jungle?! Man Utd legend admits he's got a price to follow Coleen Rooney onto I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - but insists 'it's not my scene'

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueShowbiz

Manchester United legend Roy Keane admits to having a price that could see him lured onto I’m A Celebrity, but says jungle life is not his “scene”.

  • Premier League title open to new challenges
  • Doesn't fancy eating bugs Down Under
  • Former footballers regularly feature on show
