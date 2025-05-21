This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL 'Show a bit of class!' - Roy Keane 'irritated' by Liverpool 'switching off' after securing Premier League title as Man Utd legend criticises Mohamed Salah for selfie celebration vs Tottenham Liverpool M. Salah Tottenham Premier League Manchester United R. Keane Roy Keane says Liverpool have lacked "class" since winning the Premier League title, while criticising Mohamed Salah's selfie celebration. Liverpool struggle for wins after title triumph

Keane says they have lacked "class" since then

Keane says they have lacked "class" since then

Criticises Salah's selfie celebration vs Spurs