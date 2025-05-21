'Show a bit of class!' - Roy Keane 'irritated' by Liverpool 'switching off' after securing Premier League title as Man Utd legend criticises Mohamed Salah for selfie celebration vs Tottenham
Roy Keane says Liverpool have lacked "class" since winning the Premier League title, while criticising Mohamed Salah's selfie celebration.
- Liverpool struggle for wins after title triumph
- Keane says they have lacked "class" since then
- Criticises Salah's selfie celebration vs Spurs