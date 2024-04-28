Roy Keane tells Erling Haaland he's reached 'Championship level' after scoring return for Man City as Man Utd legend appears to backtrack on 'League Two player' jibe
Roy Keane claims Erling Haaland is now at 'Championship level' after the Norwegian scored on his return for Manchester City.
- Haaland came off the bench in 2-0 win over Forest
- Bagged his 21st Premier League goal of the season
- Forced Keane to retract previous criticism