Ross Barkley opens up on struggles with alcohol & reveals Frank Lampard's harsh punishment after going out drinking before match during Chelsea spell

In an interview with The Athletic, Barkley revealed: "A few times I went out, and if you drink too much, you do things you regret. I’d go out and have too much to drink, and then it would get back to the club."

The turning point came one Sunday night in Liverpool. Barkley went out drinking before a Wednesday match. It was supposed to be a harmless night out until footage surfaced and images were splashed across the tabloids. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard knew the temptations of youth better than most and responded with a mix of empathy and authority.

"One time, I went out on a Sunday in Liverpool and we had a game on a Wednesday. I got videoed, and then it was in the paper," Barkley revealed.

"We (Chelsea) had an away game in France (against Lille) and Frank Lampard was the manager. He couldn’t really say too much to me, other than learn from it and pick and choose when the right time is to do it, because he knew what it was like as a young lad. But the punishment was that I travelled with the team, but I wasn’t on the bench. I had to watch the game on the coach. It was hard to take. That was one occasion that has probably created a perception."

The incident in Liverpool wasn’t the last time Barkley’s name made unwanted headlines. In 2019, while he was recovering from injury, the footballer was filmed dancing shirtless in a Dubai nightclub during the international break. Although permission for leave had been granted, the optics were bad, and Barkley was once again at the centre of unwanted scrutiny.

"He showed a moment of a lack of professionalism as far as I’m concerned," Lampard said on that occasion. "And it’s not something that I want to be a pure dictator on and come down hard because I also understand that all my players are humans and have lives and I don’t police every moment of their life.

"So I don’t think it’s a terrible thing that he’s done but all Ross needs to do now, he’s had an injury and he’s still kind of carrying the injury – he still gets a bit of pain on shooting – so he just has to work his way back in. In terms of the fitness thing, he trained well and I certainly don’t hold anything against my players. I like Ross, he’s firmly one of my players and I think it was something he needs to show all his reactions on the pitch."