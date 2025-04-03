Ronaldinho at Man Utd?! Barcelona legend was primary transfer target for Sir Alex Ferguson as ex-Red Devils coach reveals Scot would've tolerated Brazilian's 'superstar' status to get chance to manage him
Ex-Man Utd first team coach Rene Meulensteen has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson was keen on signing Barcelona legend Ronaldinho in the early 2000s.
- Ronaldinho enjoyed considerable success at Barca
- Ferguson was keen on working with the Brazilian
- Wanted to sign him from both PSG and Barcelona