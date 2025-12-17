Ronald Araujo tells Barcelona when he will be back in training as Uruguayan defender returns from 'spiritual' Israel journey to cope with mental anguish

Araujo’s absence was not due to a torn muscle or a broken bone, but a "broken" mental state. Following a high-profile error and red card against Chelsea in the Champions League - an incident that sparked a ferocious backlash from fans and media alike - the centre-back reportedly suffered from anxiety and panic attacks. Recognising that he could not perform, he requested, and was immediately granted, a leave of absence to prioritise his mental health.

In search of peace, the devout Christian embarked on a spiritual journey to Israel. Over the past week, Araujo has visited sacred sites in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, using the pilgrimage to "rediscover himself" and find the emotional balance that had deserted him.

The trip appears to have had the desired effect. Reports suggest the defender has returned feeling "progressively better" and mentally stronger, convinced that he is ready to face the pressures of elite football once again.

