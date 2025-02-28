Rodrygo needs to leave Real Madrid: Brilliant Brazilian deserves to be the main man at another club as Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe take centre stage

The talented winger would be a star player for most teams, but he's stuck out of position for Carlo Ancelotti's title-chasing side

Jude Bellingham was the first to say what most people might not have known: in terms of raw talent, Rodrygo is the best player in Real Madrid's ranks. Not Vinicius Jr, Ballon d'Or snub and all. Not Luka Modric, 39, who is still routinely running midfields despite his aging legs. Not Kylian Mbappe, PSG's all-time record goalscorer. And not Bellingham himself, who seems to do everything for this Madrid team.

Nope, according to the England midfielder, who was speaking after the Champions League knockout triumph over Manchester City, Rodrygo takes that particular crown.

"He's so underrated. For me, Rodrygo is probably the most talented and gifted player in the Real Madrid squad. The things he can do with a football," Bellingham said, before trailing off.

The Brazilian is a curious player, always used out of position, yet willing to do a job for his side. Most footballers who make personal sacrifices are the reliable sort of utility men who can plug holes everywhere, however, this is no James Milner. Rodrygo is, by most measures - as well as the pure eye test - a world class talent. And despite his importance to Madrid, especially on the big nights, it would seem a waste for such an immensely gifted footballer to spend his career doing the dirty work out of position. A move away might be best.