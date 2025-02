This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Robin van Persie lands new job! Ex-Arsenal & Man Utd striker sworn in as Feyenoord boss days after Champions League scalp at AC Milan R. van Persie Feyenoord SC Heerenveen Eredivisie Champions League Arsenal Manchester United Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been appointed as Feyenoord's new head coach. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van Persie impressed at Heerenveen

Appointed new Feyenoord boss

Days after UCL triumph at AC Milan Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱