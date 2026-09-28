Anadolu Agency
'There's too much anxiety!' - Roberto Mancini speaks out ahead of Montella showdown in Bursa
Mancini reunites with former strike partner Montella in Bursa
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini arrived at the Ataturk Spor Kompleksi in Bursa targeting the Azzurri's first points of the UEFA Nations League campaign against Turkey. The fixture brings Mancini face to face with Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella, with whom he formed a 37-goal attack at Sampdoria under Sven-Goran Eriksson in 1996/97.
Mancini praised his former team-mate's managerial work while warning that Turkey possess an abundance of talent.
The match comes three days after Italy suffered a 2-1 defeat against Belgium in Rome.
- Anadolu Agency
Head coach urges calm amid media pressure and anxiety
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Mancini addressed the heightened public scrutiny following Friday's loss. He urged surrounding media and supporters to remain patient while the coaching staff construct a competitive side, emphasizing that results remain the only method to transform public perception.
Mancini demanded that his squad build on their improved second-half display against Belgium.
"Montella has done, and continues to do, an excellent job," Mancini told reporters. "Turkey are an excellent side with a wealth of talented players. There's too much anxiety around at the moment, but we have to stay calm. We simply need time to work and to develop. If we can play well and win, then things will change."
Bastoni returns as Mancini confirms squad rotation
Mancini welcomes back defender Alessandro Bastoni following his one-match suspension against Belgium. With four matches scheduled across a brief international window and ten senior players remaining at Coverciano on tailored physical programs, the manager confirmed necessary starting changes.
He stressed that testing younger squad members in high-intensity away environments remains vital for long-term development.
Mancini looks to refresh his midfield and defensive structures in Bursa.
- Anadolu Agency
Azzurri seek statement victory under Michael Oliver's whistle
Mancini and his squad complete matchday preparations in Bursa ahead of Tuesday evening's 20:45 kick-off, officiated by English referee Michael Oliver. A win would restore momentum before Italy travel to Paris to face France on October 2.
Turkey seek their first group victory following their narrow loss to France.
Mancini aims to guide Italy back to winning ways.
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