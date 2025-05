This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Roberto Firmino to leave Saudi Arabia! Ex-Liverpool forward seeking exit from Al-Ahli and 'actively looking' at dream homecoming R. Firmino Al Ahli Transfers Saudi Pro League Liverpool Brazil Flamengo Roberto Firmino will leave Al-Ahli this summer, with the Saudi Arabian side's president confirming an agreement to terminate his contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Firmino agrees termination with Al-Ahli

Striker wants return to Brazil this summer

Key to Saudi side's Champions League win Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask