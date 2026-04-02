Roberto De Zerbi makes relegation vow to Tottenham fans after taking on 'big challenge'

Despite the precarious league position, De Zerbi is adamant that the current squad possesses world-class talent. The 46-year-old indicated that his primary task is a psychological one as much as it is tactical.

“I believe in the players. I think we have to remember who we are, and who the players are because we have very big players. And we have to work with confidence in them and their qualities. They have to show what they are what they are used to playing,” De Zerbi explained. “I watched a lot of games, especially in the last period. I know very well the players. I love football, so I watch many games per week. I know everything, I know its a tough moment for Tottenham. But I know very well it’s a tough moment. It’s a difficult moment for everyone in Tottenham. I think we have the right qualities to come out from this moment.”