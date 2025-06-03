This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Parshva Shah

'It depends who they want' - Robert Lewandowski suggests Ballon d'Or is rigged after missing out on top prize in brutal warning to Barcelona co-star Lamine Yamal

Robert Lewandowski is fully backing his team-mate Lamine Yamal to bag the Ballon d'Or award, but warns the Spaniard of changes in rules.

  • Yamal among the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or
  • Lewandowski backs youngster to lift the award
  • Warns teen he could miss out due to the rules
