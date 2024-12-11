Robert de Pauw sacked by Aston Villa women after just six months amid allegations of 'unprofessional' comments to players - including about their appearance
Aston Villa women's manager Robert de Pauw has left the club after just six months in charge, amid alleged concerns over how he had spoken to players.
- De Pauw was only appointed by Aston Villa in June
- But leaves after just one league win in six months
- Exit comes amid allegation of 'unprofessional' comments