Richarlison set for Brazil recall! Carlo Ancelotti ready to call up Tottenham striker after Europa League heroics as striker eyes first cap since 2023
Richarlison is reportedly set for a Brazil recall as Carlo Ancelotti is ready to call up the Tottenham striker after his Europa League heroics.
- Richarlison started during Tottenham's UEL heroics
- Could be set for a national team return under Ancelotti
- Had earlier worked with the Italian at Everton