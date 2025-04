This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Richard Keys drops 'big clue' over Man City FFP verdict as ex-Sky Sports presenter claims announcement on '130 charges is not far off' Manchester City Premier League P. Guardiola A ruling in Manchester City’s FFP case “is not far off”, with Richard Keys claiming that a “big clue” to the outcome has already been dropped. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below 'Trial of the century' verdict imminent

Keys thinks City will escape punishment

Points to 'big clue' from Sky Sports Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MCI LEI Match preview