Ricardo Pepi transfer news: PSV striker told why he should join Fulham as ex-USMNT international makes strong case for Premier League switch
Pepi's career in Europe: Title winner flourished in the Netherlands
El Paso native Pepi left Texas in 2022 when linking up with German side Augsburg. He never got much of a look in there, with no goals being recorded through 16 appearances, but found his spark in the Netherlands.
A loan spell at Groningen in 2022-23 proved to be particularly productive, as he found the target on 13 occasions. Those efforts helped to earn the United States international a $10 million (£7m) transfer to PSV.
Regular starts have not always been easy to come by in Eindhoven, but Pepi has registered 37 goals through 90 appearances - becoming a two-time Eredivisie title winner along the way. He is now a proven performer in Europe, having also graced the Champions League stage.
Pepi is considered to be a leading contender to fill one of the attacking berths in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at the 2026 World Cup - allowing him to grace a major tournament on home soil. It could be that he is on the move at club level before then.
Premier League challenge: Why Pepi fits the mould for Fulham
Fulham have been credited with interest in Pepi, having enjoyed considerable success with USMNT stars Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream, and Friedel - speaking in association with Casino.org, who help players find Underdog promo codes - has told GOAL why a switch to west London could be beneficial.
He said: “I think that is a good size club for him. He’s very good in the box, he gets himself in some excellent positions and is good in the air. If you see the type of goals that Fulham score, I think he would fit in with a team like that.
“If it was a team that was just full on possession based, one-twos on the top of the box and not much flank play, I would say probably not the right fit. But the way Fulham play, the way their team is, the pace they have on the outside and the service they get around the box, I think he would fit that system really well.”
Jimenez replacement? Fulham looking for more firepower
Fulham currently have Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez on their books, and he is well versed in the demands of Premier League action. The 34-year-old will, however, be out of contract in the summer and may be heading towards free agency.
That situation could also play into Pepi’s hands, with Friedel adding: “They might see him as a replacement, a younger version. And in the Premier League you do need two/three strikers to go through the whole season. No striker goes through every single game at a club like Fulham. You do need other weapons and I do think he would fit that system.”
Broken arm: Unfortunate injury for Pepi ahead of 2026 World Cup
Part of the problem for Pepi is that he suffered a broken arm in PSV’s clash with Excelsior on January 10. He has been forced to undergo an operation and is expected to be ruled out for two months - which could lead to potential suitors turning their attention elsewhere.
PSV boss Peter Bosz has said when delivering an update on Pepi: “Ricardo has had surgery and fortunately that went well. He now has to take it easy before he can start his rehabilitation.
“It's incredibly galling for himself, but also for us as a team. I would have liked to have had him in, because he is a great striker who scores goals. Every team wants to have a player like that. At the same time, I am sure he will come back stronger from this. Unfortunately, this is also part of football. He has actually rarely been injured, but this season he has been unlucky with his knee and now with his forearm.”
Pepi will be hoping to fire on all cylinders again before the summer, allowing him to make a first World Cup squad - having been left out in 2022. A positive end to the domestic season, before catching the eye internationally, should help to keep the likes of Fulham keen.
