Revealed: Why Ryan Giggs was withdrawn from inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame induction

Giggs was originally scheduled to be one of the first three inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame when the concept was launched five years ago. According to The Telegraph, the ex-Manchester United winger - the most decorated player in the competition's history - had been selected to headline the 2021 launch alongside goalscoring greats Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

However, the celebratory plans were hastily redrawn behind closed doors. League executives reportedly made the decision to "secretly axe" Giggs from the marketing materials and induction list after it became clear that legal proceedings against him were escalating. With the Premier League keen to establish the Hall of Fame as a wholesome celebration of footballing excellence, chiefs determined that including the Welshman would create a PR disaster that would overshadow the entire project.

Consequently, when the Hall of Fame was officially unveiled, only Shearer and Henry were inducted as the founding members. Giggs’ name was quietly removed from the conversation, and he was not included in the subsequent fan votes that saw fellow United stars like Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and David Beckham honoured later that year.