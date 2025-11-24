Revealed: Vinicius Jr and Xabi Alonso relationship is 'strictly professional' as Real Madrid star missing 'paternal' Carlo Ancelotti bond after being benched again

According to a report from Marca, Vinicius is not entirely comfortable with Xabi Alonso's management style. The Brazilian was a substitute for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Martinez Valero stadium, marking the fourth time this season he has been left out of the starting XI - three times in La Liga and once in the Champions League.

While sources close to the player indicate the relationship with Alonso remains professional, the atmosphere is a stark contrast to the "warmth and closeness" Vinicius enjoyed under Ancelotti. The current Brazil national team coach treated Vinicius with an almost "paternal" approach and considered him an "untouchable" member of the starting XI during the 2023-24 campaign, a season in which the winger found his best form.

Alonso addressed the decision to bench Vinicius against Elche, insisting it was a mutual understanding due to the player's heavy workload during the international break. Vinicius had just completed 180 minutes for Brazil in friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia during the final international window of 2025.

Speaking after the draw in Elche, Alonso stated: "There's no problem, we had discussed it as we often do. He understands and knew the role he would play. Today we're not happy, but everyone is eager to get back to winning ways."

Despite Alonso's public assurances, Marca reports that underlying tension exists. Vinicius was visibly angered by his substitution in the second half of El Clasico against Barcelona earlier in the season, a decision that reportedly caused a division of opinion regarding the coach's methods within the club's Valdebebas training ground.