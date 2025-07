This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: The three Premier League teams considering moves for Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho A. Garnacho Manchester United Transfers Chelsea Aston Villa Tottenham Premier League Three Premier League clubs are weighing up a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham monitoring Garnacho

Winger expected to leave United this summer

Has fallen out of favour with Red Devils Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask