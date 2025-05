This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: Ruben Amorim talked out of resigning from Man Utd job in January after awful start to life at Old Trafford Manchester United R. Amorim Premier League Europa League Ruben Amorim reportedly had to be talked out of resigning as Manchester United boss in January, just two months after his arrival. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Took the reins at Old Trafford in November 2024

Has struggled to deliver a reversal in fortune

Embracing challenge ahead of Europa League final Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Europa League TOT MUN Match preview