Revealed: The seven reasons Man Utd picked 'proven winner' Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Tag's replacement despite Sporting CP notice period and costly release clause
Manchester United have revealed that Ruben Amorim was their only choice to replace Erik ten Hag as manager after officially appointing the Portuguese.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim will begin work on November 11
- Portuguese the only candidate interviewed
- Called the 'best young coach in Europe'