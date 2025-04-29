Revealed: Real Madrid choose manager they'll appoint on interim basis - but only for ONE MONTH - as Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti steps aside & Xabi Alonso waits to take over
Real Madrid prefer an internal solution for the Club World Cup in June, after Carlo Ancelotti joins Brazil and before Xabi Alonso arrives.
- Ancelotti set to leave after the season ends
- Alonso expected to join but after the Club World Cup
- Madrid choose interim manager for one month