Revealed: When Paul Pogba is finally expected to make Monaco squad for first time as debut for French side nears
Pogba close to a return after more than two years
Football offered Pogba a chance at redemption earlier this summer when he signed a two-year contract with Monaco as a free agent. The 32-year-old was overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears as he put pen to paper – a clear sign of what it meant to him to finally move past the torment of his doping suspension. Initially handed a four-year ban after testing positive in September 2023, Pogba later saw the sanction reduced to 18 months.
Since then, he has been working relentlessly to regain full fitness and form, openly expressing his dream of earning a place in France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. "Of course, it's the wish of every French football player to play for the French national team," said Pogba in July.
Pogba could be in the Monaco squad against Paris
Per reports before this month's international break, it was understood that it was possible for Pogba to make his debut for Monaco against Angers on October 18. However, it's been four games since the end of the international game without any sight of the Frenchman. He was not named in the squad during Monaco's enthralling 5-3 win over Nantes on Wednesday. However, FootMercatonow suggest that Pogba could be in line for a return to action against newly-promoted Paris FC this weekend.
"Yes, it’s possible he could be reintegrated into the squad [against Paris]," Monaco head coach Sebastien Pocognoli said on Wednesday. "There’s still one training session with a certain workload, and if he feels good, we’ll be on track with the plan we set out. It wouldn’t be illogical to see him on the team sheet."
'Not the Pogba of old'
It was always going to be an uphill task for the former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder to get up to speed with the rigours of top-flight football after not playing for almost two years. In July, Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro explained that the club had designed a meticulously planned rehabilitation program to recover Pogba's fitness levels.
"I can guarantee you that Paul won't be able to play against Le Havre [in the opening game of Ligue 1]," said Scuro in July. "He must have been joking. We have to be realistic and honest. We expect a three-month process to be able to rehabilitate him. When you see it on TV, high-level sport can seem easy, but you have to realise the intensity required. And Monaco is one of the most intense teams in Ligue 1 and in Europe in terms of play. So our players have to be very fit to be on the pitch. But it's our job to give him the tools to do that."
On Tuesday, Pocognoli emphasised that Pogba will be judged based on the footballer he is today rather than taking his past laurels into account.
"I think that we will have to undergo a process together by judging him on the player that he is today, quite simply. The Paul from Manchester United or from his first stint at Juventus, was a few years ago now," he said. "All players evolve over time and through their experiences. We have to judge him exactly on what he is now, with his baggage but also his age. From what I have seen, he still has the technique that we know, but I think that the rhythm of the matches will give us indications [about his level]. I hope to get the best out of what he can give us."
Monaco emerge early Ligue 1 contenders
Monaco have ushered into a new era following the sacking of previous head coach Adi Hutter. Under Pocognoli, the French side have played four games, winning twice and drawing as many times. Monaco have emerged as early contenders to challenge Paris Saint-Germain's throne in Ligue 1, as they currently sit in second position with 20 points after 10 games, one point behind Luis Enrique's side.
Pogba's return will be a timely boost to Monaco's hopes of pushing for the league title, but it remains to be seen which version of the player we will get to see in action on the pitch. Should the 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder become an important part of the puzzle in the following months and shrug off his injury woes – given his well-documented fitness issues from the past – then he could become a decisive factor.
