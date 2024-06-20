Revealed: Nike’s plan to make Jude Bellingham the next Michael Jordan – with iconic goal celebration logo lined up as Real Madrid & England star looks to eclipse David Beckham’s net worth of £372m Jude BellinghamEnglandReal MadridDavid BeckhamEuropean ChampionshipLaLiga

Nike are reportedly planning to make Jude Bellingham the next Michael Jordan, with a unique logo featuring his iconic goal celebration being lined up.