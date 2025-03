This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Revealed: How Man Utd missed out on Geovany Quenda as Ruben Amorim's former star agrees to join Chelsea despite Red Devils' extensive talks with Sporting CP Manchester United Chelsea G. Quenda Transfers Premier League Sporting CP Liga Portugal Manchester United missed out on Geovany Quenda despite the Red Devils reportedly holding extensive talks with Sporting CP. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Quenda set to join Chelsea

Man Utd were also keen on the winger

Sporting wanted €60m for Quenda Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱