Revealed: Kylian Mbappe has 'many doubts' over Real Madrid transfer with PSG expecting final decision from star forward in 'coming days' as they hold back new contract offer

Revealed: Kylian Mbappe has 'many doubts' over Real Madrid transfer with PSG expecting final decision from star forward in 'coming days' as they hold back new contract offerChris Burton(C)Getty ImagesKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainReal MadridTransfersLigue 1LaLigaKylian Mbappe reportedly has "many doubts" over whether leaving PSG would be the right decision, with Real Madrid still waiting on a future call.France international running down dealCould hit free agency in the summerLigue 1 & La Liga giants waiting on decision