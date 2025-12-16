Revealed: Dayot Upamecano's massive salary request as release clause demand proves major stumbling block in Bayern Munich contract negotiations

The crux of the standoff appears to be a specific demand for an exit route. Upamecano’s camp is reportedly pushing for a release clause set at €65 million, which would become active in the second year of the new contract. For Bayern, a club that historically resists granting such clauses to its top stars, this represents a major point of friction.

While a fee of €65m for a defender approaching his 30s might seem substantial on paper, the club’s hierarchy is wary of losing control over the player's destiny. The fear is that such a clause would effectively put the power in the hands of rival European superpowers, stripping Bayern of their ability to negotiate freely should a club like Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain come calling in the future.

The financial demands do not end there. The report indicates that Upamecano is seeking a base salary of €16m per season, with an additional €2m achievable through performance-related bonuses. This package would place him in the upper echelon of the club's earners, a status his camp believes is justified given his performances over the last 18 months.

