AFP
Revealed: Why Republic of Ireland stars refused to shake hands in win over Israel
Ireland make powerful pre-match statement
Ireland secured a 3-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Israel on Sunday following a highly charged build-up. The fixture faced intense opposition in Ireland due to Israel's ongoing actions in Gaza. Before kick-off in Debrecen, Hungary, the Irish players looked down at the pitch with their hands behind their backs during the Israeli national anthem.
Ireland captain Dara O'Shea maintained this stance during the coin toss. He shook hands with the match officials but notably bypassed Israel captain Manor Solomon, setting the tone for a tense evening.
- AFP
Hallgrimsson reflects on tough days
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson addressed the difficult circumstances surrounding the fixture after the final whistle. The match was played in a near-empty stadium, with reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu choosing to boycott the tie over his personal beliefs regarding the conflict.
"By playing we are making some people unhappy," Hallgrimsson said, as quoted by ESPN. "By playing we are making others happy. I think winning probably pleases everyone, but there will be still angry people that we played the game."
Letting their football do the talking
Despite the off-field distractions, Ireland took control of the match immediately. A tiny pocket of Irish fans, who kept their tickets despite previous cancellations, celebrated as Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 13th minute.
Adam Idah doubled the advantage just three minutes later, before Jack Moylan added a third in the 25th minute. Moylan marked his goal by passionately kissing his black armband and then his team badge.
"But it's not about me," Hallgrimsson explained when praising his squad. "I think the game, the desire the players showed to make a statement on the pitch - they are football players, they wanted to show on the pitch, make that talking with their feet."
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Tensions fray in second half
With the match effectively decided inside the opening 30 minutes, Israel pushed for a response after the break. Ireland relied on Caoimhin Kelleher, who was at his absolute best to preserve the clean sheet.
The underlying friction finally boiled over on the hour mark. A clash between Idah and Raz Shlomo saw tempers flare, resulting in yellow cards for both players from German referee Harm Osmers.
Ireland will now look to regroup and focus purely on football as they move forward in their Nations League campaign. They will hope to build on this comprehensive victory when they return to action in the next international window.
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