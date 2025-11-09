Getty Images
'We need justice' - Renee Slegers and Sonia Bomapastor call for VAR after Arsenal's controversial WSL draw with Chelsea
London rivals play out exciting draw
Arsenal kept their fading title hopes alive as they came back from behind to hold reigning champions Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. The Blues dominated proceedings in the first half and took the lead through summer signing Thompson, who scored her maiden WSL goal. In the second half, the Gunners bounced back in style, putting the ball into the back of the net three times, but only one of those goals stood.
Gunners boss Slegers and Chelsea's Bompastor were furious with some of the refereeing calls as both head coaches called for the introduction of VAR in the WSL. With the result at Emirates Stadium, the Blues have now equalled the longest unbeaten streak in WSL history, having gone 33 league matches without a loss. In the current season, they have won six out of their first eight games and are at the top of the WSL table, two points clear of Manchester City.
Slegers and Bompastor slam refereeing decisions
Speaking to reporters after the match, Arsenal boss Slegers said: "At the moment, if you ask me I think in a game like this, we need just decisions. We need justice. That’s where I think VAR and technology can come in. There’s more and more at stake in the WSL, at the top but also in the relegation battle and everything in between. There’s more and more at stake. I think we have to look at how we grow the game in all aspects."
Bompastor, omeanwhile, said: "I think bringing the technology into the women’s game would be probably the best call we can make. This fixture is probably one of the most beautiful games in the world. Everyone wants to be involved in this game for many reasons. Two good teams. The atmosphere at the Emirates was great. So it’s really, really good publicity for the WSL. We should balance that with the refereeing."
Were the decisions wrong?
Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius saw her goal cancelled in the 53rd minute when she converted a brilliant long-range shot. The Gunners stars were ecstatic as they started celebrating the equaliser, only to realise later that referee Melissa Burgin had given a free-kick against Blackstenius for handling the ball earlier.
Replays later showed that Blackstenius might not have handled the ball and rather moved her arm backwards while controlling with her midriff. Slegers was understandably furious as she added: "I had no idea [the goal had been disallowed]. The goal is scored, no one is calling for it, I turn around, the players are celebrating, the stadium goes crazy, it’s a fantastic moment, we celebrate shortly then connect with the tech staff on what do we do from here, what’s the plan going forward. Then all of a sudden I turn around and see somebody saying the goal is disallowed so I was very surprised."
WSL giants gear up for European action
After the high-intensity contest in north London, the two WSL giants will now prepare to face their European opponents in the Women's Champions League in midweek. The Blues face St Polten on Tuesday, while the Gunners take on Bayern Munich a day later. Next Sunday, in WSL, Chelsea are will take on Liverpool away from home and the Gunners will lock horns against arch-rivals Tottenham in the north London derby.
