Remembering inaugural MLS All-Star Game: The 1996 event was an American spectacle overflowing with patriotism, a red-bearded Alex Lalas and... the Brazil national team?

Ahead of this week's midsummer matchup, GOAL looks back 30 years at the first MLS All-Star Game in New Jersey

In 1994, the United States hosted the FIFA World Cup for the first time, and it was the first real introduction of the sport in the country. Major League Soccer launched in 1996 to capitalize on the momentum in the U.S.

The league featured the stars from the U.S. men's national team, and now, 30 years on, MLS has grown into one of the world's most competitive leagues. That 1996 season, though, was special and notably, it featured the first MLS All-Star Game.

It's All-Star week in MLS, and the 29th edition of the game is set to be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night. There have been many formats, and in recent years, the Mexico-U.S. rivalry has been pushed with MLS vs LIGA MX All-Stars.

The modern success of the ASG is only possible due to what happened in 1996: a patriotic, over-the-top occasion that had American soccer fans soaking in the best of their new domestic league.

GOAL US looks back on that inaugural MLS All-Star Game.