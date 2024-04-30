Real Madrid always find a way: Winners and losers as Vinicius Jr covers for an off-colour Jude Bellingham while Bayern Munich count the cost of Kim Min-jae's calamitous Champions League display

GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers as Los Blancos punished two calamitous errors from the home side at the Allianz Arena

Real Madrid just always seem to find away to stay alive in the Champions League, don't they? Los Blancos have often been outplayed in continental competition over the years, but they rarely fail to produce a moment of magic or capitalise on opposition errors. We saw a bit of both in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring completely against the run of play after bamboozling his marker, Kim Min-jae, with a clever run before latching on to the most sublime through-ball from the evergreen Toni Kroos.

Bayern turned the semi-final tie on its head with two quick and fully deserved goals, from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane, but Madrid managed to get themselves out of jail again, albeit solely because Kim handed them the keys by taking down Vinicius in the area.

Below, GOAL runs through all of the winners from a dramatic night of action at the Allianz Arena...