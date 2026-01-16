Real Madrid want Jurgen Klopp & Erling Haaland to be their 'saviours' as Florentino Perez makes plans for summer 2026

Sky report that, with Alvaro Arbeloa being placed in interim charge of first-team affairs in the Spanish capital, ex-Liverpool manager Klopp "is currently being discussed internally" at the Bernabeu. The enigmatic German stepped away from the dugout in the summer of 2024.

He is now Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull and has stated on a regular basis that he has no immediate plans to return to management. Klopp told Servus TV On after learning of Alonso’s sacking and being asked if his phone had been ringing: "It actually has - though not from Madrid. But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it.

"To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while. And now - I don’t know if that’s where your question was going - but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question.

"I was surprised, that’s true - genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis."

