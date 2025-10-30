IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr not giving up on contract extension no sign of progress amid Xabi Alonso relationship breakdown
Vinicius' contract talks on hold amid problems with Alonso
Vinicius' contract extension talks has taken an unexpected turn. The 25-year-old forward, whose current contract runs until 2027, was close to signing a long-term extension until 2030 earlier this year. Negotiations had reached an advanced stage after the Club World Cup, with both parties aligned on terms worth around €18m (£15m/$20m) per year plus bonuses which is a significant rise from his current €15m (£13m/$17m) salary.
But the process was abruptly paused. According to reports from AS, one of the final meetings at Valdebebas was postponed and since then no new date has been set. Los Blancos insist the talks are not dead and have only been delayed, while Vinicius' camp remains patient but watchful.
For now, both sides are maintaining calm. The club want to review the sporting situation before re-engaging, while Vinicius, despite his frustrations, continues to express loyalty. “My love for this club will never change,” he said recently, though his position inside the dressing room has undeniably shifted since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, whose status has subtly eclipsed his own.
Inside the Alonso-Vinicius fallout
Tension between Vinicius and new manager Xabi Alonso has been building since July, when the Spaniard benched him during the Club World Cup semi-final. Since then, their chemistry has eroded. The winger has completed only three of Madrid’s 13 matches in all competitions this season as a starter, frequently substituted early, even when in form, or being brought on as a substitute.
The breaking point came during the 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona, where Vinicius, after being replaced in the 72nd minute, stormed off the pitch shouting “Always me!” before disappearing down the tunnel. Cameras caught him fuming on the bench afterwards.
Alonso’s decision-making has been questioned internally, with some players feeling his tactical rigidity stifles flair players. Vinicius, who has been long used to freedom under Carlo Ancelotti, is adjusting to a manager who prioritises discipline over expression. His frustrations further reflect a deeper question which is - whether his intuitive, high-tempo style still fits into Alonso’s precision-based Madrid.
Vinicius' apology and what it means
Days after the Clasico incident, Vinicius publicly apologised. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the fans, the club, and the president,” he wrote on X. “Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win.” Yet one name was conspicuously missing and the critics were quick to notice it, Xabi Alonso.
The omission was not accidental. Sources close to the squad told AS that Vinicius' frustration with Alonso’s methods runs deep — from limited playing time to being played out of position on the right. The apology, while sincere toward supporters, underscored the personal rift between star and coach.
Criticism followed swiftly. Former French international Christophe Dugarry labelled Vinicius “unbearable” and accused him of lacking maturity. Yet within Madrid, there’s empathy. Senior players, including Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal, have reportedly urged both parties to reconcile. For Florentino Perez, maintaining peace between Madrid’s top scorer last season and his new manager is now a top priority.
PSG monitor Vinicius' situation at Madrid
As contract talks freeze and emotions run high, Paris Saint-Germain are watching closely. PSG have identified Vinicius as their top target should he decide to leave next summer. The Brazilian is said to admire Luis Enrique’s high-pressing, attacking system, one he believes could better harness his explosiveness.
For now, Madrid insist the player is “non-transferable,” but there is concern that continued tension could shift dynamics. Vinicius' current deal expires in 2027, yet unless renewal talks restart soon, the club risks entering a sensitive period where he holds the leverage.
Behind the scenes, president Perez continues to back Alonso but is aware of the danger of alienating one of Madrid’s biggest assets, a Ballon d’Or contender and fan favourite who embodies the post-Benzema era.
