Trent can't catch a break! Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold forced off injured after finally ending wait for La Liga assist in victory over Athletic Club

Alexander-Arnold's diffcult start to life at Santiago Bernabeu has been widely reported, with the Spanish press taking a pop at the England international after his previous performance in the 1-1 draw with Girona. He had been labelled "clueless" by a prominent journalist, having failed to convince many Madrid fans with his displays during his first few months at the club. However, he now finally has another assist to add to his first in Madrid colours which he picked up during the Club World Cup in the summer. It wasn't a trademark assist, with Mbappe doing a lot of the work to finish the job, but it certainly would have done the 27-year-old the world of good if he hadn't been struck down by a fitness issue later on. It comes just short of three months after he suffered a hamstring problem at the start of the season which caused him to miss six matches.

