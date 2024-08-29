GettyAditya GokhaleReal Madrid pressure France and Germany to leave out likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger for upcoming Nations League clashesReal MadridK. MbappeGermanyUEFA Nations League ALaLigaA. RuedigerFranceReal Madrid have asked national team coaches to leave out some of their star players for the upcoming Nations League matches.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMadrid urge teams to leave out star playersSpanish side hoping to rest Euro 2024 playersGermany left out Rudiger but France called up MbappeArticle continues below