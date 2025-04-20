Real Madrid player ratings vs Athletic Club: Fede Valverde, what a goal! Uruguayan's stoppage-time screamer keeps Blancos in La Liga title race after Jude Bellingham blows big chances at Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti's side needed late heroics once again to stay within four points of leaders Barcelona at the top of the table

Federico Valverde blasted home a stoppage-time winner to salvage victory for a largely frustrated Real Madrid as they beat Athletic Club 1-0 on Sunday. Los Blancos looked certain to settle for a point on the back of another disappointing performance in forward areas, but Valverde's volley - another magical strike in his fine catalogue - did enough to keep Madrid in La Liga's race.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were remarkably poor in the first half, and had few ideas in the final third, meaning it took nearly 50 minutes for them to create a good chance. Eduardo Camavinga was the one who had it, seeing a shot well denied by Unai Simon after a fluid counter-attack. Jude Bellingham then went close on the hour mark, getting on the end of a Vinicius Jr trivela pass and forcing a clever save.

Vinicius thought he had won it with 10 minutes remaining after a cut, weave and tidy near-post finish - but his clever strike was ruled out after substitute Endrick was adjudged offside in the build-up. Bellingham also had a golden chance to find a winner at the death, but poked over the bar after a clever touch in the box.

But Valverde eventually provided the big moment, lashing a volley into the top corner in the 93rd minute to keep Madrid within four points of leaders Barcelona with a crucial Clasico still to come before the end of the campaign.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...