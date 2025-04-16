Real Madrid player ratings vs Arsenal: Kylian Mbappe goes missing and Vinicius Jr struggles as Blancos bow out of the Champions League with a whimper

Carlo Ancelotti's side lost at the Bernabeu to go winless across both legs and conclude a disappointing Champions League campaign

Real Madrid were unable to muster a signature comeback in the Champions League against Arsenal, and went out of the competition with a whimper, their frontline folding in a 2-1 home loss to Arsenal. On a night poised for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr to stand out, the duo fell flat, while the Gunners dominated everywhere else, and were good value for the 5-1 win over two legs.

It might have been different, though. Thibaut Courtois played his part early, saving Bukayo Saka's poorly hit penalty with a strong palm after VAR adjudged Raul Asencio to have dragged his man down in the box. Madrid thought they had a lifeline when Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the box, but the decision was overturned after a lengthy review. The second half was livelier. Arsenal took the lead on the night with a fine team goal, Mikel Merino feeding Saka, who lifted the ball over Courtois to spare his early blushes. It might have killed off the tie for good.

Still, Madrid responded, Vinicius latching onto a William Saliba mistake to level the score on the night. But just as it seemed the valiant comeback was on, things quietened down. Arsenal squeezed the spaces. Los Blancos lacked both attacking options and the inspiration to take advantage of them. Endrick offered sparing moments off the bench, without a killer blow.

Gabriel Martinelli killed the tie off for good, sprinting through on goal and slotting the ball into the bottom corner in second half stoppage time. No magic this time - for once.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...