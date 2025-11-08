'I strive to reach Real Madrid level' - Como star not giving up on Bernabeu dream after first meeting with 'football legend' Xabi Alonso

Speaking to AS, Ramon said: "I strive to reach 'Real Madrid level', which is the highest level. I'm super happy here, I'm doing what I have to do. And in the future, we'll see."

Reminiscing the first time he caught up with current Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, Ramon said: "I remember perfectly when he came into the locker room. It was the first time I'd ever met a football legend like Xabi! It was incredible. He loved the rondos, the small-sided games, he was always involved. And his team always won! He hasn't lost his long-range shooting touch (laughs). Not much, because it was already the first team. But I was very excited; I saw my progress. It was like coming full circle."

When asked if player Alonso is similar to the manager version of the Spaniard, Ramon added: "Yes, even though we were just kids. It shaped us more as people. It instilled values like humility, hard work, and effort. But he already demanded high pressing, good organisation, and personality on the ball. He asked us to play out from the back. A bit like what this Real Madrid team is trying to do."