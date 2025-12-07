Getty Images Sport
Where will Sergio Ramos go next?! Real Madrid legend leaves Mexican club Monterrey but aims to continue playing
- Getty Images Sport
'This is my last game' says Ramos
Ramos moved to the Mexican side earlier this year following his departure from La Liga side Sevilla. The 39-year-old returned to the Spanish outfit in 2023 after his PSG exit but at the weekend confirmed that Monterrey's 3-2 loss to Toluca would mark his final appearance for the club.
"I made it very clear last week. Obviously, yes - this is my last game," Ramos said following the weekend's defeat. Reflecting on the semi-final loss, the experienced defender stated that "losing a semi-final always hurts, especially when you fall just short of a final."
"There’s a lot to assess. We practically gave away the first half. We lacked intensity, rhythm, personality, and control of the ball. You can lose - football works that way - but if you lose, it should be by playing like we did in the second half, not the first, which we gifted to them."
Ramos leaves the club having made 32 competitive appearances in 2025, scoring seven goals and receiving one red card, and is determined to play in Europe once again.
Ramos keen to continue playing
And as a free agent, Ramos is free to choose where to play next outside of the traditional winter and summer transfer windows. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the World Cup winning centre-back has a number of proposals as he assesses his options.
"Sergio Ramos leaves Monterrey as he confirms he’s played his last game in Mexico," Romano posted on his official X account. "Ramos wants to continue playing football, no plans to retire and set to assess proposals. Free agent from now on."
AC Milan have since emerged as a potential destination for Ramos with Italian publication Calcimercato reporting that former Spain star is offering his services to the Italian giants. Ramos is keen to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, who left Los Blancos for the San Siro earlier this year.
Modric has made an impressive start to life in Milan as the Rossoneri look to secure the Scudetto in Max Allegri's first game back at the AC Milan helm.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Ramos a surviving member of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning squad
Ramos is one of four members of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning squad still playing. Winger Pedro is on the books at Serie A side Lazio, while centre-back Raul Albiol plies his trade for Pisa. Juan Mata, meanwhile, moved to A-League side Melbourne Victory earlier this year after a brief stint with Western Sydney Warriors.
Ramos is not looking to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who both called time on their career recently. The ex-Barcelona pair both played the full 90 for Inter Miami, who claimed a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Cup final over the weekend.
Lionel Messi was instrumental in the victory, providing two assists as Alba and Busquets both ended their respective playing spells on a high.
What trophies has Ramos won?
Ramos has enjoyed a distinguished career for both club and country, which saw him win La Liga five times, the Champions League four times and the Copa Del Rey twice with Real Madrid. In addition, he claimed two Ligue 1 winners' medal during his two-year spell with PSG.
For country, meanwhile, Ramos was part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012, and was a key member of the side that won the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. Andres Iniesta scored a extra-time winner 15 years' ago as La Roja got the better of the Netherlands.
And Spain are looking to win football's showpiece in North America next summer and were drawn against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H in Friday's World Cup draw.
Advertisement