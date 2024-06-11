Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham strips down for Kim Kardashian-owned SKIMS advert ahead of Euro 2024 campaign with England

SKIMSSoham MukherjeeReal Madrid star Jude Bellingham strips down for Kim Kardashian-owned SKIMS advert ahead of Euro 2024 campaign with EnglandJude BellinghamReal MadridShowbizFashionLaLigaEnglandEuropean ChampionshipReal Madrid star Jude Bellingham brought out his model side as he stripped down for SKIMS boxers advert ahead of Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham posed in front of the camera for SKIMSWas seen juggling the ball wearing a grey underwearKim Kardashian is the owner of SKIMSArticle continues below