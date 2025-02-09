A welcome boost for Man City? Real Madrid hit with another severe injury blow as Lucas Vazquez joins fellow defenders Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger on the sidelines ahead of Champions League clash against Pep Guardiola's side Real Madrid L. Vazquez Manchester City vs Real Madrid Manchester City Champions League

Real Madrid have confirmed that Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out of the Manchester City clash with a hamstring injury.