Real Madrid passed on Harry Kane?! Shocking report reveals Bayern Munich superstar was Carlo Ancelotti's No.1 transfer target last summer ahead of Jude Bellingham - but Florentino Perez blocked the move
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez blocked coach Carlo Ancelotti's request to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer, a report claims.
- Ancelotti asked Perez to sign Kane
- President wanted to wait for Mbappe
- Madrid to face Bayern on Tuesday