Real Madrid dealt injury blow as defender Dean Huijsen leaves Spain camp to recover from muscle issue
Huijsen’s new setback and return to Madrid
Madrid were dealt an unwelcome blow after Spain confirmed that Huijsen had been released from the national team camp due to renewed muscle discomfort. The defender was unavailable for the match against Georgia earlier in the week, and further assessment by La Roja’s medical staff confirmed he was not fit to continue.
He will now return immediately to Valdebebas, where Madrid’s medical department will run full tests to determine whether this is a fresh issue or a recurrence of the soleus injury he suffered in October. Spain face Turkey next, but Huijsen will take no further part in the international break.
Madrid are relieved he was not risked, but the timing raises concern. Only last month he was sent back from Spain duty with the same calf problem, treated in Madrid, and managed to recover just in time to rejoin the squad for El Clasico. The early fear now is that this latest discomfort may be a relapse of that injury.
How the injury began and how Madrid coped last time
Huijsen’s current setback traces back to the soleus muscle tear he suffered during Spain’s October camp. The injury occurred in training, forcing him to withdraw before their World Cup qualifiers. Los Blancos confirmed a minor tear that required rest and a tailored recovery plan, keeping him out of the matches against Getafe and Juventus.
During Huijsen’s absence, Madrid relied heavily on Eder Militao and Raul Asencio to stabilise the back line. His recovery was smooth enough for him to rejoin full training ahead of the season’s first El Clasico on October 26, where he made his return without complications.
This month’s relapse comes during a period in which multiple Madrid players have been recalled early from international duty. Mbappe and Camavinga were also withdrawn from France’s squad earlier in the week.
Mbappe and Camavinga also sent back from France duty
France were forced into late changes when Mbappe and Camavinga were both released before the final World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. Mbappe continues to manage recurring inflammation in his right ankle, an issue that resurfaced the morning after France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, where he scored twice and reached 400 career goals.
Although he completed the match, renewed discomfort prompted a joint decision between the French Football Federation (FFF) and Madrid to send him back for further evaluation. The French federation stressed that the decision was precautionary, with no indication of a serious injury, but Madrid preferred immediate testing to avoid aggravation ahead of a heavy schedule.
Camavinga, meanwhile, had not trained all week due to left-hamstring discomfort. With no improvement and Khephren Thuram already brought in as cover, he was deemed unfit for both fixtures and was sent back to Spain. Madrid expect him to recover in time for the La Liga match against Elche on November 23.
Both Mbappe and Camavinga are projected to be available after the break, but their simultaneous withdrawals underline the physical strain Madrid’s core players have been carrying.
How will Xabi Alonso navigates the weeks ahead?
For Xabi Alonso, the coming days will revolve around clarity. Huijsen’s scans at Valdebebas will determine whether he faces a short spell of rest or a longer recovery similar to October. With Mbappé and Camavinga returning early as well, the manager must prepare for three possible absences as Madrid enter a demanding stretch of fixtures.
Madrid resume their season against Elche on November 23, followed by a crucial Champions League match against Olympiacos on November 26 and a top-of-the-table meeting with Girona on November 30. Alonso may turn once again to Militao and Asencio if Huijsen is unavailable, while midfield rotation will depend heavily on Camavinga’s fitness and match readiness.
The next 72 hours of medical evaluations will shape Alonso’s approach, but what is clear is that Madrid enter the post-break period with caution and the need for careful management of their biggest stars.
