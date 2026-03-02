Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe diagnosis amid fears injured star will miss Man City tie

Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend's La Liga fixture against Getafe, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa addressed the growing concerns surrounding Mbappe's condition. When pressed on whether the forward would be ready to lead the line against Pep Guardiola's side, Arbeloa remained elusive but clear on the medical staff's current approach. "Mbappe and the Champions League? We are going to take it day by day," Arbeloa explained during his press conference. "It's a matter of seeing how he's feeling. Right now it's best not to give any deadlines, we want to see how he feels and we'll decide based on that."

The Blancos boss emphasised that the club will not take any unnecessary risks with their prized asset, regardless of the magnitude of the opposition. He further clarified the club's stance on the injury, stating: "We have it very clear what is happening to him. We want him to recover from these discomforts so that he returns with confidence." Arbeloa also addressed why Mbappe was not present at the Bernabeu to support his teammates during their recent match against Benfica. The coach was quick to dismiss any suggestions of friction, simply noting: "He was not there because he had permission from his coach."