Real Madrid, beware: Red-hot Raphinha is back and proving to be more than a one-season wonder for Barcelona

The players were chosen based on performances between August 11, 2024 and August 2 of last year, meaning the versatile Barcelona forward should have been a shoo-in.

Raphinha, remember, had been the best player in La Liga last season. He'd also finished as joint-top scorer in the Champions League. Basically, nobody, not even Lamine Yamal, had played a bigger role in Barcelona's treble triumph - and only Mohamed Salah (57) had been directly involved in more goals in all competitions across the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign than Raphinha (56). So, the fact that Cole Palmer, and even Jude Bellingham, were considered more worthy of a place in FIFA's team of the year was "a joke", as Hansi Flick put it.

However, if Raphinha remains underappreciated by the broader footballing public, he couldn't be held in higher esteem at Barcelona - which is why Blaugrana boss Flick is so happy to have the versatile left winger fully fit and firing again going into Sunday's Spanish Super Cup showdown with Real Madrid...