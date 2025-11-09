Real Madrid and Barcelona target admits to 'dream' Chelsea transfer as CEO confirms €30m rejected bid

While Chelsea remain the team Eyong dreams of joining, the striker’s performances have also drawn admiring glances from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both clubs have been monitoring his progress closely, viewing him as one of the most exciting attacking talents to emerge from La Liga this season. Eyong said he was “flattered” by the links but remains focused on his development at Levante.

“Eto'o was the best,” said Eyong, reflecting on one of his footballing idols. “He is one of my biggest influences. I loved him at Barcelona. And I'd call Lewandowski another role model, especially when I was younger and he was at Dortmund. Lewandowski has managed to score so many goals throughout his career. It's really impressive what he's doing at Barcelona right now. He is a great finisher and has intelligent movement. He always seems to know the right time to ask for the ball. I can learn a lot from him. When we play Barcelona next [in February at the Camp Nou], I hope to get Lewandowski's shirt to add to my collection.”

He continued: “I'm really flattered [to be linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid]. It means so much because it shows my hard work is paying off. But I just have to continue on my journey with Levante and then see what happens in the future.

"I try not to look at my phone too much because my friends call me with all the gossip. I tell them, ‘I don’t know anything – I have just been on my PlayStation!' I would much rather play Call of Duty, watch anime or read history books than occupy my head with rumours. If a big move is meant to be, it will only happen if I work hard."