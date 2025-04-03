This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid fear key star will be banned for Champions League clash as Carlo Ancelotti's side await verdicts on Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid fear that a key star will be banned as they await verdicts on Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Ceballos.

  • Four Real players under UEFA investigation
  • Madrid fear Rudiger could be banned against Arsenal
  • Others may face a fine and a deferred suspension
