This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Revealed: Full price Real Madrid agreed to pay Benfica for Alvaro Carreras as Man Utd set to land significant fee from former Red Devils player Real Madrid A. Carreras Benfica Transfers Manchester United LaLiga Manchester United will pocket a significant bonus after Real Madrid completed the long-awaited €50 million (£42m/$57m) signing of Alvaro Carreras. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Madrid sign Carreras from Benfica for €50m

Deal includes six-year contract until 2031

Man Utd to receive 20 per cent of capital gains Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe