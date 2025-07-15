Revealed: Full price Real Madrid agreed to pay Benfica for Alvaro Carreras as Man Utd set to land significant fee from former Red Devils player
Manchester United will pocket a significant bonus after Real Madrid completed the long-awaited €50 million (£42m/$57m) signing of Alvaro Carreras.
- Madrid sign Carreras from Benfica for €50m
- Deal includes six-year contract until 2031
- Man Utd to receive 20 per cent of capital gains